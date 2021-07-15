Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $13.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,435,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,936,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.