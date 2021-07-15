Fountain (FTN) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $833,713.25 and $6,331.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00854216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Fountain Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

