Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

