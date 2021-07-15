Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 1,600,017 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 886.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,780,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,017 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $93,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,296,159 shares of company stock worth $263,603,723.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

