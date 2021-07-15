Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 296.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $68,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $10,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

