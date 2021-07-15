Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 790,539 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,068,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.54% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $160.99 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

