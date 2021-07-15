Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,304,260 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,304,260 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $64,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.75 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

