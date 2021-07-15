Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 747,961 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,961 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.78% of SailPoint Technologies worth $83,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,346. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.72 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $64.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.00 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

