Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,724,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,322,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,679. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.