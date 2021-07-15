Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.3954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

