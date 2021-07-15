Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

