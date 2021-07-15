fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $25.70 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

