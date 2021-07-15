Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €33.60 ($39.53) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.10.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.