Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

