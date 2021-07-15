Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $241,366.27 and approximately $983.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00114761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00151724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,885.54 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.01002207 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

