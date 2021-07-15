Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Up 1,163.6% in June

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, an increase of 1,163.6% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fuwei Films from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,188. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

