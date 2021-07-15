FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.44 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

