FY2021 EPS Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted by Analyst

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

