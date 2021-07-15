G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Makes New Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. ArcLight Clean Transition makes up 1.4% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTC remained flat at $$18.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,673. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

