Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

