Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock worth $1,910,142. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

