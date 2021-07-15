Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Graham by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHM stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.