Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,020,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 511,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 489,659 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,204,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

