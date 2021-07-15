Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $102,000 Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000.

SBEAU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

