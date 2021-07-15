Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOSOU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,929,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000.

OTCMKTS VOSOU opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

