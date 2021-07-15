Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,973,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

