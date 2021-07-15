Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $35,400.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00.

NASDAQ:GALT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,483. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

