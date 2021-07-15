GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.04 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 97,402 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

