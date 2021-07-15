GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Sells $290,794.14 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $290,794.14. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $49,643.86.

On Thursday, May 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $516,086.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

