Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GLPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. 387,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

