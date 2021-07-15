Gary E. Dickerson Sells 102,912 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Ciena by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 545.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 135,656 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

