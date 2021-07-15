Gavin Hill Buys 6 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).

On Monday, May 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.09) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,555 ($33.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,203.76. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXIG. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

