GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.62. Approximately 30,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,544,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

