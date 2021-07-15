Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

