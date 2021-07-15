Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock worth $253,189,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

