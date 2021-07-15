Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

