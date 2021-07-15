Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.