Gerhard Stephanus Barnard Acquires 250 Shares of Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Gerhard Stephanus Barnard acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.73 per share, with a total value of C$11,682.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,403.

Shares of OLY traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.50. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$54.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.09%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

