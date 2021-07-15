GFL Environmental Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.