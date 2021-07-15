Ghost (GHOST) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Ghost has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $89,292.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00845451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,861,611 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

