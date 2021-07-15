Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

GIL opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

