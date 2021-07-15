Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

NASDAQ:GLAD remained flat at $$11.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

