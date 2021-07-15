GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($18.78) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £72.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.71.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
