GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.80 ($18.78) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £72.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.71.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

