Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.88

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 938560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

