Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $219.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

