Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 554.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $31.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 2.19% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

