Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 1,544.8% in June

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 1,544.8% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $30.08 on Thursday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

