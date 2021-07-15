Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Globant by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $220.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.47. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $155.56 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.