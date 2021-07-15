Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 280,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,890. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

