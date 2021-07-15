GNY (GNY) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $128,153.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

